Claremont woman wins $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH – Sarah Hinojoza of Claremont is starting the weekend off right with an extra $110,000 thanks to a lucky Cash 5 ticket. She beat odds of one in 749,398 to match all five numbers in the July 28 drawing.

Hinojoza bought the $1 ticket at the SM Mart on Springs Road Northeast in Hickory.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Hinojoza took home $76,451.

The jackpot for Friday’s Cash 5 drawing is $349,000.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than half a billion dollars a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in Catawba County, click on the “For Education” section of the lottery’s website.