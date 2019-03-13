Claremont Fire Department earns ISO3 Rating

Jason Brown, City Manager, stated that out of 1533 Fire Departments in the state of North Carolina, only 61 departments hold a ISO rating of 3. Even more amazing than that, only 28 fire departments across the state have a higher rating than 3. That put the Claremont Fire Department in the top 6% across the state.

ISO is known as your public protection class. The Department of Insurance and the North Caroline State Fire Marshal use this as a way to rate or classify Fire Departments and from that classification they give you an insurance rating. So these rating directly effect the community. The rating has been improved by two.

Fire Departments are graded on five different categorizes which include, Fire Flows, Emergency Communications, Fire Department, Water Supply and Community Risk Reduction.

The Claremont Fire Department worked hard for this rating. The box and note books seen in the picture holds 8 months of leg work to earn the ISO3 rating.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced that the following Fire Districts completed their routine inspection and received the listed rating, on listed effective dates. The inspection, conducted by officials with the Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS). Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.

District Claremont - Type Municipal - Rating 3 - Effective 06/01/2019

District Claremont Rural - Type Rural - Rating 3/9E - Effective 06/01/2019

The NCRRS rating system ranges from one (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Travis for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members, “ said Commissioner Causey. “The citizens in the Town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.

State law requires OSFM officials to inspect departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up all but twelve of the state’s fire districts.