City of Newton awarded $715,000 community development grant

The North Carolina Department of Commerce recently awarded the City of Newton $715,000 as part of the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Program (CDBG-CV).

Grant funds will be used to support local businesses and nonprofits affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and to invest in Newton’s Wi-Fi Internet infrastructure.

“I commend you on your efforts to provide community development assistance as a response to the public health emergency,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce Kenny Flowers said in announcing Newton’s award.

