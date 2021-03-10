City of Hickory, Burke County partner to construct new airport hangar

HICKORY – On March 9, Hickory City Council and the Burke County Board of Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding for a partnership to construct a new 12,000-square-foot airplane hangar at the Hickory Regional Airport in Burke County.

Per the memorandum, the City will design and construct the hangar at an estimated cost of approximately $1.2 million. The hangar is anticipated to accommodate three to four large aircraft. The City intends for the new hanger to be used solely for aircraft with tax values in excess of $1 million.

