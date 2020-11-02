The City of Claremont and Town of Catawba provide a drive-thru trunk or treat to families of the community

On Saturday, October 31st, the City of Claremont and the Town of Catawba hosted a drive-thru trunk or treat, in which families and community members could remain in their vehicles, but could still participate in Halloween activities. A mix of businesses, organizations, school groups, and volunteers participated in helping make the event successful.

Typically, the City of Claremont does not have a Halloween event because their neighboring town of Catawba has such a large turnout, and most of the community churches hosted an annual trunk or treat. In years past, City Hall employees, as well as the fire department and rescue squad, handed out candy to trick-or-treaters traveling down main street. However, with all of the changes this year had required and the temporary closure of several churches, the City of Claremont decided to team up with the Town of Catawba to assist in spreading out the event for more families to enjoy.

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, November 3rd edition of the Observer News Enterprise.