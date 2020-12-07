The City of Claremont adjusts to provide a new Christmas event for the community

On Saturday, December 5th, the city of Claremont rang in the Christmas season with a new event tailored to the COVID-19 government mandates. “The Santa Trail” is replacing the Annual Christmas Parade due to Governor Cooper’s briefing on November 23rd announcing Catawba County’s red level alert for critical community spread. The city of Claremont was forced to further modify their Christmas Celebration they had planned for Dec 5th. The Senior Breakfast Drive-Thru, the Reverse Christmas Parade, as well as the Drive-In Fireworks have all been canceled.

“Santa is always the biggest part of any Christmas parade. It’s what the kids get most excited for. After canceling the reverse parade, I still wanted to make sure that the kids could still see Santa. I met with the Fire, Police, and Public Works directors, and asked if they would be willing to do a Santa Trail through the neighborhoods,” shared Heather Powell, City of Claremont Events & Communications Specialist.

