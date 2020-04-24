Churches find innovative ways to stay connected during NC’s “stay at home” order

Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary defines community as, “a unified body of individuals,” and during the COVID-19 crisis, it’s easy to feel isolated. However, local churches have found creative ways to keep their church connected.

May’s Chapel United Methodist Church, located in Maiden, has utilized technology to keep their congregation connected. According to their pastor, the Reverend Doctor Jason Guyer, they had been running beta tests for trying some new things for their church using FaceBook Live at the beginning of the year, which made the transition smoother than expected.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, April 25th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.