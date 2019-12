Christmas varsity basketball tournament schedule

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC

(All games at Catawba Valley Community College)

GIRLS

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Game 1: No. 7 St. Stephens (2-8) vs. No. 2 Newton-Conover (6-1), 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 6 Alexander Central (6-3) vs. No. 3 Bunker Hill (6-3), 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 5 Fred T. Foard (4-3) vs. No. 4 Hickory (6-2), 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 8 Maiden (1-6) vs. No. 1 S. Caldwell (6-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, seventh place, 10 a.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, fifth place, 1 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 loser vs Game 8 loser, third place, 4 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, championship, 7 p.m.

BOYS

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Game 1: No. 7 Bunker Hill (2-7) vs. No. 2 Newton-Conover (5-3), 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 6 Fred T. Foard (2-5) vs. No. 3 Alexander Central (5-4), 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 5 St. Stephens (3-7) vs. No. 4 Maiden (4-3), 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 8 S. Caldwell (1-7) vs. No. 1 Hickory (7-0), 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 30

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, seventh place, 11:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, fifth place, 2:30 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 loser vs Game 8 loser, third place, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, championship, 8:30 p.m.

PEOPLE’S BANK HOLIDAY CLASH

(games at Mill Creek Middle and Bandys High)

GIRLS

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Game 1: E.Gaston (5-5) vs. N. Lincoln (6-0) at Bandys, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Lincolnton (0-6) vs. Forestview (7-4) at Mill Creek, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Stuart Cramer (2-7) vs. Bandys (5-2) at Bandys, 7 p.m.

Game 4: W. Lincoln (1-6) vs. Highland Tech (0-7) at Mill Creek, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at Mill Creek, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser at Mill Creek, 7 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, at Bandys, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, at Bandys, 7 p.m.

BOYS

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Game 1: E. Gaston (0-10) vs. N. Lincoln (4-2) at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Lincolnton (3-4) vs. Forestview (7-4) at Mill Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: Stuart Cramer (4-5) vs. Bandys (3-4) at Bandys, 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Highland Tech (2-6) vs. W. Lincoln (0-8) at Mill Creek, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser at Mill Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser at Mill Creek, 8:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, at Bandys, 8:30 p.m.