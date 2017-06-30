A CHILD’S GAME: CVCC’s Rozzelle gives back to his heritage through baseball

What started out as a family trip to his native Puerto Rico turned into a life-changing experience for Paul Rozzelle.

The fourth-year head baseball coach at Catawba Valley Community College, who is half-Puerto Rican, traveled to the country for the first time on June 10 with the intention of witnessing the birth of his cousin Stephanie’s child.

When Stephanie’s husband — Pastor Alejandro Montes — asked Rozzelle to work with children in the nearby mountain town of Lares, the voyage took on a whole new meaning for the head Red Hawk.

“I was coming down because they were having a baby,” Rozzelle said of his cousin’s family. “Then it kind of started the idea of working with the kids. Since I was going to be down here, we could do it.”

Operating for four days at the town’s local church, Casa del Alfarero, Rozzelle started a four-day camp for more than two dozen young people.

Each session of the camp lasted for a total of three hours.

With help from the youth missionary group from Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory led by Pastor Paul Cummings, the local children in attendance were taught the basic skills of the game of baseball, including hitting, throwing and field — all at no cost to them.

“Having coach Rozzelle with us and giving the baseball clinic here in Lares was impactful and a blessing because he helped to instill a newfound interest in baseball in the kids and at the same time, he helped the church reach families in the community,” said Montes, the associate Pastor at Casa del Alfarero. “It was a great experience.”

Pastor Cummings and the youth group from Corinth Reformed Church also loved sharing the experience with Rozzelle.

“Regardless of our level of baseball skill, coach Rozzelle put us each in a place where we could pour into a kid’s life and show them love and attention,” Pastor Cummings said. “Our young people developed great relationships with campers throughout the week, and it was because of the baseball clinic.”

Rozzelle said the experience opened even his eyes.

“Sometimes we can forget that [baseball] is a kid’s game,” Rozzelle said. “It was great just to get down to basics of the game and let the game bring people together.”

Rozzelle is hoping to continue the camp annually and grow it each year.

“It was an unbelievable experience to represent Catawba Valley Community College down here in Puerto Rico,” Rozzelle said. “To be able to start this annual clinic is truly a blessing. The community down here has been fantastic and very welcoming. Anything I can do to help grow the reach of Catawba Valley Community College, as well as hopefully positively impacting young people, will always be something that I will continue to pursue. Our baseball program gained around 200 new fans down here in Puerto Rico.”

On Tuesday, Rozzelle added to his cultural and baseball experience, visiting the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy (CBBA), which produced four Major League Baseball draft picks two weeks ago and 18 total draft selections since its inception in 2013.

The academy has a 100 percent college placement rate for its players, and the students receive an education geared towards getting them into a American college while also providing the best baseball training resources and facilities available.

Hoping to make more baseball relationships that could have a direct impact on the near future of his baseball program., Rozzelle met the staff at the academy, which is home to some of the best baseball players in Puerto Rico.

“We received a pleasant visit from head coach Paul Rozzelle from Catawba Valley Community College in North Carolina, who is on the island and was interested in seeing firsthand the work done at the academy and our excellent facilities,” said Carlos Diaz, the academy’s College Placement Director through CBBA’s Facebook page. “Coach Rozzelle is keen to start recruiting our student group for the coming years. This program is characterized by developing their excellent players who then transfer to four-year colleges.”

Athletes from Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Columbia have already been involved in the CVCC baseball program.

Rozzelle sees the CBBA as a place he could utilize in bringing talented baseball players and good people into his program in the not-too-distant future.

“Anytime we can find young men who will be great people, great students and great baseball players, we will absolutely do everything in our power to give them an opportunity to get an education through their sport,” Rozzelle said. “By graduating, these young men have shown they are dedicated to their craft and willing to put in the work it takes to be successful academically, as well as athletically. We want these types of guys to wear black and red and join the Red Hawk family.”

Rozzelle returns to Catawba County on July 9 as he prepares his team to gear up for the fall baseball when the semester starts on Aug. 14 — a prelude to the Red Hawks spring baseball season, which includes the chance to make another run at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) World Series.

As for his trip to Puerto Rico, Rozzelle said the experience has had a huge personal impact on him that will carry with him going forward.

“I definitely gained an understanding of what’s important in our game, which is developing positive relationships by using baseball as the vehicle,” he said.