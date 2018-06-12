Charge Dropped against Grandmother who Fled with Grandchild

Lincolnton, NC – A charge of child abduction has been dropped against a Lincoln County grandmother who fled yesterday with her eight month old granddaughter.

Today, a Lincoln County District Court judge not only dropped the child abduction charge but the woman was also granted an emergency custody order to keep the child.

Shelley Lovin Heafner, 62, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Lincolnton, NC who had been babysitting the child left before the biological mother arrived to pick her up. Rebecca Stanley told Ms. Heafner she was bringing the child’s father, who was recently released from jail, with her to pick up the eight month old child and the grandmother refused to return the child and left the scene.

The child is safe and still in the care of the grandmother. No additional charges are expected.