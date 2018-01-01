Changes mades to athletic schedules because of winter weather

Changes have been made to athletic schedules in the Catawba Valley because of winter weather.

Snow and ice caused schools to be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Although schools were canceled on Friday several contests were moved up and played earlier in the day with most contests beginning about 4 p.m.

Several games that were originally scheduled for Friday had to be moved to Saturday or Monday. Maiden at Bandys will be played on Monday. It will be a 4:30 p.m. start time for the junior varsity boys team. Since Bandys does not have a JV girls team, the varsity girls game will start no earlier than 6 p.m.

St. Stephens travels to Watauga on Saturday for a varsity conference basketball game. No start time has been announced.

Bunker Hill will travel to face Hibriten on Monday in basketball and wrestling. A running clock will be used in the JV games and the varsity girls basketball game will start at 6 p.m. No time has been announced for the wrestling match.

The O-N-E has confirmed the following schedule below.

BASKETBALL

South Fork 2A

Maiden at Bandys, ppd., Monday

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, varsity girls at 4 p.m.

Northwestern Foothills 2A

Hibriten at Bunker Hill, ppd., Monday

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at St. Stephens, 4:30 p.m.

McDowell at Hickory, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

South Fork 2A

Bandys at Maiden, 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.

Northwestern Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill, Statesville at Hibriten, Monday

Patton at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.

Northwestern 3A-4A

St. Stephens at Freedom, 4:30 p.m.

Hickory at McDowell, 6 p.m.