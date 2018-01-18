Changes made to Friday’s athletic schedules

From staff reports

Winter weather continues to impact the Catawba Valley and on Thursday, several changes were made to Friday’s high school athletic schedules with Catawba County Schools closed.

In a text message to the O-N-E, Maiden Athletic Director Caine Houser noted that the Blue Devils wrestling team will host rival Bandys at 5 p.m. Friday.

Schedule changes have also been made to St. Stephens basketball and wrestling teams. The Indians will travel to face Freedom tomorrow. Only varsity basketball games will be played and tip-off will begin at 4:30 p.m. Wrestling between St. Stephens and Freedom will also begin at 4:30 p.m.

And according to hobbsdailyreport.com, the Pioneers and Indians will play the Northwestern 3A-4A games on Saturday. Watauga High’s conference basketball twinbill at home against St. Stephens scheduled for Thursday has been postponed by snow.

