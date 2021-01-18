CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIGREE: Foard volleyball displays resilience in 3-1 victory over No. 13-seed Patton in 2A West semi-final on Saturday; sets sights on No. 3-seed West Wilkes in 2A West finals

Coming off of a doozy of a match with 2A West No. 1-seed R-S Central on Jan. 14 in which it escaped with a win, the Fred T. Foard Lady Tigers’ varsity volleyball team was in for another hard-fought battle.

This time, in 2A West semi-final action, No. 8-seed Foard competed in its final home stand of the 2020-21 season against Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Patton – who entered as the No. 13-seed – on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Panthers’ only two losses prior to Saturday’s events was against Foard, and it sure wasn’t up for losing a third time. Led by senior Ella Gragg – who finished her season with 297 kills – Patton came out of the gate with a take-no-prisoner’s attitude to steal the opening set, 25-16.

“I think we all knew coming in like Patton's no one to mess with,” said Foard head coach Meredith Lombardi. “They've changed some things up. They got some good hitters...Their defense really stepped up. They have a good block, and we knew coming in, like we couldn't just think, 'Oh. Well, we've played them.' It doesn't matter at this point. It is playoffs...They came out and did what they were supposed to do, and we decided, 'Okay. Well, are we going to show up or are we just going to roll over?'”

In a nip-and-tuck battle early, Foard couldn't hold a candle to Patton's strong play, having no real answer. The Lady Panthers began the contest with a kill and extended its lead to 5-3 on a kill by junior outside hitter Kenady Roper.

Foard rallied with consecutive kills by the Foster sisters, first by junior middle blocker Martina and then by senior outside hitter/right side Jamianne, tying things at 5-all.

Every time the defending champs got close in the set, Patton would counter with a score to extend its lead.

However, trailing 12-8, the Lady Tigers scored three-straight on a kill by senior outside hitter Megan Dorsey, a kill and a block in the middle by the younger Foster (four total blocks).

Clinging onto a 12-11 lead, the Lady Panthers rallied for five consecutive unanswered points including a block by sophomore middle hitter Lainey Poteet, giving itself a 17-11 lead.

Lady Tigers senior outside hitter Michelle Thao attempted a rally for her team which included back-to-back kills to cut the lead to 19-15, but Patton continued to respond. A few Foard miscues, along with an ace by Gragg and the first set was a wrap.

With that opening loss, the Lady Tigers’ 27-match sweep streak came to an abrupt halt.

Nevertheless, the defending 2A state champs demonstrated its resilience led by its four seniors (Thao, Dorsey, Foster and Katrina Cloer) to take the following three sets for a 3-1 victory. The final three set scores were 25-20, 25-10 and 25-9, keeping its unbeaten streak intact as Foard moved to 17-0 on the season.

“My girls stepped up. The team stepped up, (the) block. Taking something off of Ella [Gragg] is huge, and they adjusted well with what they were giving us,” said Lombardi. “They got their good swings. They're a good program.

“They're going to get kills on us...They just adjusted. They did what they were supposed to do, and I'm very, very proud of the way we reacted after losing that first set 'cause..we haven't had that pressure at us, and that's what we need right now to take on Tuesday.”

Read more in the Tuesday edition of the O-N-E.