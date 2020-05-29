CELEBRATE GOOD TIMES: Lady Red Devils' varsity basketball given championship celebration by Newton and Conover on Thursday

It's been a wild ride these last few months, to say the very least, but the Newton-Conover Lady Red Devils' varsity basketball team can now find solace in finally having its spectacular season end on a high note.

On May 28, the cities of Newton and Conover recognized the Lady Red Devils through a state championship parade, which began at the Newton Parks and Recreation Center and culminated at the Norman B. Coley Amphitheater in Conover.

“Our superintendent started (it) and he goes, 'We want to make sure these kids aren't forgotten. We want to make sure we...find a way to acknowledge their accomplishments,'” said Lady Red Devils' head coach Sylvia White about the recognition. “Guys, I know Newton-Conover we are blessed, we have a lot of state champions on the wall, but every one of them comes with a special amount of dedication and a special amount of extra hard work and you got to have things fall in place.

“We wanted to make sure we didn't let this day, how big or how small, (go to waste) and we were excited about people that we took time to stop and let these folks know, 'you know what? You are champions, and you deserve this and we want to celebrate you.' So, the towns of Newton and Conover got ahold of it. Their city officials I can't thank them enough because they said, 'we're going to make this happen.' We may have broke a few social distancing rules, hopefully not too many, because we do acknowledge that this is a time we got to be careful...We don't want to encourage people not to do that, but we are very grateful and very thankful for this day.”

