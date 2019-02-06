CCSO: Woman dies after found rolling around in broken glass dies

On Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 at 11:12 pm a 911 call was received by the Catawba County Emergency Communications Center in reference to a reported Psychiatric / Mental Subject outside a residence in the Kool Park Mobile Home Park located off Kool Park Road in Northeast Hickory.

The caller reported that a neighbor was displaying concerning behavior, and was rolling around in broken glass on the ground.

Catawba Sheriff’s Deputies and Catawba EMS responded, with EMS staging in the immediate area.

When deputies arrived on scene they encountered a female subject harming herself. During that encounter, the subject became unresponsive and was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

Catawba Sheriff’s Office contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation into the incident.