CCSO: STAR Team responds after man shot by girlfriend

On February 15, 2019 at approximately 2:54 a.m, Catawba County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a male subject stating he had been shot and was at his residence at 7428 Highway 10 West in Vale, located in Southwestern Catawba County.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the caller’s residence on Highway 10 West in Vale. The victim, identified as Terry Joe Anderson told deputies he had been shot at 2818 Rhoney Farm Road Vale, NC by his girlfriend, identified as Karen Holmes Still, age 55 of 2818 Rhoney Farm Road Vale.

The victim, Terry Joe Anderson was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center by Catawba County EMS with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Deputies arrived on scene at 2818 Rhoney Farm Road where they located three subjects who are being interviewed by law enforcement.

The Catawba County STAR Team was training in the area and responded to the scene to assist. Charges are pending, more information will be released as it is available.