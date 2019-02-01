CCSO searching for assault suspect

On February 1 at 7:39 AM, Catawba County Communications received a call about an assault in progress. Deputies responded to Crosstown apartments located off County Home Road where they located a female outside the residence with injury. Another resident of the household also had been assaulted. The female subject located outside the residence was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with potential life-threatening injuries. The suspect and victim are known to each other.

There are also outstanding warrants out for the suspect from an assault that occurred yesterday in Alexander County.

The suspect ran from the scene prior to the trying to locate the suspect who ran from the scene on foot before Deputies arrival. Deputies are searching the area for the suspect.

The suspect is De Andre Jerome Mack. He left the scene on foot in an unknown direction of travel. He could potential he be in a blue Honda Odyssey minivan.

Please contact the Catawba County sheriffs office at 828-464-3112 with any information. contact law-enforcement if you come into contact with the suspect. Do not approach the suspect he is considered armed and dangerous.