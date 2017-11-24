CCSO investigating homicide near Hickory

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Hickory, according to a press release.

Officials with the CCSO responded to a 9-1-1 call of a individual being shot at 1924 Snow Creek Road in northeastern Hickory around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a male who was already deceased from his injuries. The male was later identified at 25-year-old Adrian Ramirez.

No suspect or motive was named in the press release.

“Further details concerning this investigation are considered case sensitive and can’t be released nor confirmed at this time,” the release said.