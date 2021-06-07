CBV holds official ribbon cutting in Newton

By: 
By Brandy Templeton
Staff Writer
Monday, June 7, 2021
NEWTON, NC

Friday was a big day for Newton’s CBV (Community Brewing Ventures) Brewery & Taproom. The unique Newton business had its official ribbon cutting, after officially opening April 16.

Housed in Newton’s old fire department, CBV is located at 116 West A Street. There’s also a distribution center located in Claremont.

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, June 8th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.

