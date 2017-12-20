Catawba man leads deputies on high speed chase

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Ryan Eugene Farley, 28, of Catawba after leading Deputies on a high speed car chase which ended at the 2200 block of Edna St, Catawba, NC 28609. Farley fled from the vehicle on foot and a brief foot pursuit ensued into a wooded area before deputies were able to apprehend Farley. During the foot chase Farley discarded over (2) ounces of “Crack” and Powder Cocaine.

Ryan Farley was taken to the Catawba County Detention Center where he was issued a $400,000.00 secured bond after being charged with the following offenses.

“Ryan Farley continues to be a focus of not only our drug division but our road patrol as well. The road deputies who were involved in this traffic stop, seizure and arrest have been very proactive in the Catawba area due to the large amount of drug activity and complaints phoned in to our drug tip line.” Jason C. Reid Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

Ryan Eugene Farley

Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession

Trafficking in Cocaine by Transport

PWISD Cocaine

Maintain a Dwelling C/S

Fleeing to Elude Arrest w/ a Motor Vehicle

Reckless Driving

Driving While License Revoked

Resisting a Public Officer