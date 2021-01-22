Catawba Farms opens Eco-Ice skating rink
Friday, January 22, 2021
NEWTON, NC
Catawba Farms in Newton is offering new family fun. Since opening in 2015, Dennis Baucom, Micheal Waltuck, and Twyla Deese, joint owners, have offered a variety of experiences while supporting the local economy.
Now along with their vineyard, winery, brewery, food trailer, Farmers’ Market, live music nights, and bed and breakfast, they have a fun activity that lasts all year long.
January 16 was opening day for Eco-Ice Skating.
