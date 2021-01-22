Catawba Farms opens Eco-Ice skating rink

Catawba Farms in Newton is offering new family fun. Since opening in 2015, Dennis Baucom, Micheal Waltuck, and Twyla Deese, joint owners, have offered a variety of experiences while supporting the local economy.

Now along with their vineyard, winery, brewery, food trailer, Farmers’ Market, live music nights, and bed and breakfast, they have a fun activity that lasts all year long.

January 16 was opening day for Eco-Ice Skating.

