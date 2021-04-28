Catawba Farms kicks off First Annual Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts

On Friday, April 23rd through Sunday, April 25th, Catawba farms hosted their first annual Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts. This event is a collaboration with Lenoir Rhyne University and CVCC. It brought together different aspects of the arts in our area including music, theater, dance and the visual arts. It also included the culinary and beverage arts, industrial, manufacturing, and graphic arts. The festival is the first of its kind in our county and will be a celebration of partnerships and what locals in our community can do.

