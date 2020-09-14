Catawba Farms & CVCC Alumni Association release blended wine to celebrate partnership

On Friday evening, Catawba Farms, located off of Business 321 in Newton, held a private event to officially release the “Red Hawk Red Blend” wine in collaboration with CVCC’s Advertising & Graphic Design program. The specific wine blend was selected back in February before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea for Red Hawk Red Blend wine was formulated to celebrate the region’s growing hospitality, entertainment, and beverage production industries. Leaders in those industries participated in tasting trials that are essential for the success of the CVCC Red Hawk Red Blend wine—the name being a nod to the college’s mascot. The wine was originally scheduled for release back in April, but had to be pushed out due to COVID.

To read more of this article see the Tuesday, September 15th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.