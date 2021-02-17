Catawba Farms continues to help Newton. Whether it’s through clean-up or other community projects, the owners Twyla Deese, Micheal Waltuck, and Dennis Baucom are committed to making a difference.

On MLK Day, January 18, Catawba Farms, along with Newton City Council members Ed Sain, Jerry Hodge, Jody Dixon, James Glenn from Newton’s train depot, David Henry, Emma Hamlyn, Zara Saine, and Micheal Basso spent their day cleaning up trash near West First Street along a stretch of Business 321.

