Catawba County tax office to mail 2021 property tax notices

The Catawba County Tax Office is scheduled to mail more than 98,000 property tax notices July 16, 2021.

Taxes will be due September 1, 2021, and delinquent after January 5, 2022. Payment arrangements may be made prior to September 1, 2021. Delinquent taxes will be subject to a 2% interest penalty beginning January 6, 2022 and 3/4 of 1% penalty for each following month.

