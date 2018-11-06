Catawba County sees high turnout for early voting

While this year’s election may not have the same attraction as the 2016 race where the nation took to the polls to vote on the next president, Catawba County has still experienced a high turnout for this year’s early voting, according to the Catawba County Board of Election.

Out of 105,035 registered voters in Catawba County, 30,383 voters cast their ballots for early voting, or just around 29 percent.

Of those 30,383 voters, 14,693 voters were registered as Republicans, followed by 8,621 who were not affiliated with a party, and 6,997 were registered as Democrats. 72 voters were from a different party.

However, it’s unknown which candidates these citizens voted for.

Locally, the races on the ballots in Catawba County consist of a race for three seats on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, four seats on the county school board, judgeships, which include only one contested seat for a local district judge post, and the position of county Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor.

Several Republican candidates for various offices, including sheriff, district attorney and clerk of court, are running unopposed. The Town of Longview voters will decide on a proposal to allow the sale of mixed alcoholic beverages. However, the six N. C. Constitution amendments are among the most contentious lists on ballots.

Residents across the county will be able to take part in competitive races for U. S. House, N. C. Senate, N. C. House (two seats), N. C. Supreme Court and N. C. Court of Appeals.

Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.