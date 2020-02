Catawba County Road Closures Due to Flooding

February 06, 2020

The following Catawba County roads are confirmed to be closed. This list will be fluid and changing.

12TH AVE NW//6TH ST NW - Hickory

1000 4TH ST DR SW - Hickory

2100 13TH AVE DR SE - Hickory

COUNTY HOME RD//13TH ST SW - Conover

2617 8TH AVE SE - Hickory

CALDWELL//CATAWBA BRIDGE - Hickory

5500 E US 70 HWY - Catawba

CROSSING CREEK DR//CLEAR SPRING DR - Claremont

PITTSTOWN RD//SAIN RD - Hickory

4TH ST SW//8TH AVE SW - Conover

W 1ST ST @ GREENWAY - Newton

6279 SULPHUR SPRINGS RD - Hickory

551 SOUTH D AVE EXT - Maiden

E MAIDEN RD// ANDERSON MOUTAIN RD - Maiden

S GAITHER AVE // MCDANIELS CIR - Newton

9376 FORK RIVER RD