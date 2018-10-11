CATAWBA COUNTY ROAD CLOSURES

NEWTON, NC – Catawba County Emergency Management has been alerted to the following road closures in Catawba County due to storm-related flooding. As this is an evolving situation, Emergency Management advises all motorists to remain alert and use extreme caution while driving. Drivers should avoid driving through standing water, crossing flooded roads, and driving around barricades.

· W. NC HWY 10 at Holly Ridge Rd.

· South D Ave at S. D Ave. EXT, Maiden

· 4100 block Little Mtn. Rd., Newton

· S. NC HWY 16 at Anderson Mtn. Rd., Maiden

· 5040 East Bandys Cross Rd. at Bandys High School bridge

· Laney Rd., Maiden bridge near 4500

In addition, emergency responders and the North Carolina Department of Transportation are actively working to address approximately 15 tree and power line incidents. These are spread across the county, but most have been reported in the Sherrills Ford, Newton, Catawba and Maiden areas.