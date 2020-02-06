Catawba County Residents Relocated to Temporary Shelter

NEWTON, NC – In response to localized flooding at Ridgecrest Apartments on 12th Ave. SE in Hickory, Catawba County is relocating affected residents to a temporary shelter set up at Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Tarlton Complex.

The CVCC Tarlton Complex is located at 2550 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory.

The shelter is open for residents and their pets who have been relocated due to the storm. The shelter is staffed by County personnel and American Red Cross volunteers who are providing cots, blankets, restrooms, showers, food and a mobile pet shelter.

Residents seeking shelter at the CVCC Tarlton Complex are advised to bring the following:

· Medications and related medical supplies

· Personal care items (toothbrush, toothpaste, etc.)

· A change of clothes

· Pet vaccination records and supplies, including pet food and medications

· Food if you have special food needs

· A pillow and blanket if you prefer to use your own

For more information, please call (828) 465-8230.

Stay tuned to Catawba County social media for additional updates.

Facebook: Catawba County Emergency Services and Catawba County, North Carolina

Twitter: @CatCoEM and @CatawbaCounty