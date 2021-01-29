Catawba County ranked #1 in state for recycling

Catawba County has been ranked number one in recycling statewide by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Environmental Assistance and Customer Service (DEACS). The rankings were released January 12, 2021, in the division’s newest North Carolina Recycling Program Performance report, which was based on per capita recycling rates for Fiscal Year 2018-19.

