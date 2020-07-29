Catawba County names new principal at Banoak Elementary
Catawba County Schools would like to welcome Mrs. Leah Hayes as the new Principal of Banoak Elementary School. Mrs. Hayes has served as a hearing-impaired teacher, a kindergarten teacher and is leaving Newton-Conover Middle School where she served as an assistant principal. She was Newton-Conover City Schools’ Teacher of the Year in 2015-16 and was the North Carolina Northwest Teacher of the Year in 2016-17. She will bring more than 20 years of public education service to Banoak Elementary. Mrs. Hayes’ leadership style revolves around relationship building and service to others. She is a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Deaf Education and Elementary Education. She most recently earned a Master’s degree from High Point University in Educational Leadership.
To read more of this article see the Thursday, July 30th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.
Category: