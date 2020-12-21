Catawba County man is sentenced to 6.5 years for child pornography

U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Darren Eugene Matthews, 46, of Conover, N.C. to 78 months in prison yesterday on child pornography charges, announced Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Matthews was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender upon completion of his prison term.

Sheriff Donald G. Brown II of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office joins U.S. Attorney Murray in making today’s announcement.

