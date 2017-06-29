Catawba County man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine

Christopher Markel Propst, 29, of Hickory, will spend 35 to 51 months in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine by sale during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

The Honorable W. Todd Pomeroy, Superior Court Judge from Lincoln County, imposed the active sentence for Propst, who also was given a suspended sentence of 14 to 26 months for possession of a firearm by a felon. The active sentence will be served in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Judge Pomeroy also ordered that Propst pay a mandatory fine of $50,000.

The defendant sold cocaine to an undercover officer in February 2016 and also was found to be in possession of a handgun and shotgun during execution of a search warrant at his residence that same month. He previously had been convicted of possession of cocaine in February 2006.

Kyle Lawrence and Jessica McCray investigated the cases for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant District Attorneys Kyle Smith and Sean Baetjer handled prosecution for the State.