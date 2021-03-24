Catawba County Library staff honored as Newton’s N.C. Main Street Champions
By:
Special To The ONE
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
NEWTON, NC
The Downtown Newton Development Association (DNDA) named the staff of the Catawba County Library as the 2020 N.C. Main Street Champions for Newton.
The 2020 Main Street Champions are a group of individuals and organizations across the state who work and advocate for revitalized downtowns. Award recipients were recognized during a recent virtual ceremony.
To read more of this article see the Thursday, March 25th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.
Category: