Catawba County Library staff honored as Newton’s N.C. Main Street Champions

The Downtown Newton Development Association (DNDA) named the staff of the Catawba County Library as the 2020 N.C. Main Street Champions for Newton.

The 2020 Main Street Champions are a group of individuals and organizations across the state who work and advocate for revitalized downtowns. Award recipients were recognized during a recent virtual ceremony.

