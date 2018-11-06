Catawba County Election Results
Tuesday, November 6, 2018
NEWTON, NC
Here are the results for contested races in Catawba County.
Catawba County commissioners-
Randy Isenhower, Sherry Butler and Kitty Barnes won their re-election bids.
Catawba County School board- Glenn Fullbright, Becky Brittain, Leslie Barnett and Donna Lutz-Carpenter were winners
District Court judge- Amy Sigmon-Walker defeated Scott Cranford. All other judicial races were unopposed.
NC House 89- Mitchell Setzer defeated Greg Cranford
NC House 96- Jay Adams defeats Kim Bost
NC Senate 42- Andy Wells defeated Ric Vandett
Read more in the Thursday edition of the O-N-E
