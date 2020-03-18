Catawba County declares State of Emergency

NEWTON, NC – Catawba County Board Chair Randy Isenhower declared a State of Emergency in Catawba County at 8:00 a.m. March 18, 2020, due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration covers the entire area of Catawba County and was made by and with the consent of all municipalities within Catawba County.

“Although there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County, significant impacts are occurring and are expected to continue for an undetermined amount of time,” Isenhower stated in the proclamation. “Impacts include, but are not limited to, closure of public schools, restriction of public gatherings, supply chain interruptions, and increased demands on healthcare facilities and providers.”

Upon signing the proclamation, Isenhower said, “Significant proactive measures are being taken to ensure the safety and health of our citizens. I am confident our citizens will work together to weather these uncertain times and show our resilient spirit.”

The declaration enables Catawba County to implement coordinated countywide response efforts in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan, municipal plans, and other relevant plans in collaboration with municipalities, community organizations and emergency response partners.