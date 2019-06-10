Catawba County declares state of emergency

NEWTON, NC – The Catawba County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency in Catawba County at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, due to excessive rainfall in the County beginning Friday, June 7, 2019 and expected to continue for several more days. The excessive rainfall has resulted in numerous water rescues, severe flooding, infrastructure damage, hazardous travel conditions and the potential for widespread power outages for residents in the County.

The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners.

In response to localized flooding at Ridgecrest Apartments on 12th Ave. SE in Hickory, Catawba County is relocating affected residents to a temporary shelter set up at Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Tarlton Complex. Red Cross staff and volunteers provided shelter and food for 34 clients Sunday night.

The CVCC Tarlton Complex is located at 2550 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory.

The shelter is open for residents and their pets who have been relocated due to the storm. The shelter is staffed by County personnel and American Red Cross volunteers and is providing cots, blankets, restrooms, showers, food and a mobile pet shelter.

Residents seeking shelter at the CVCC Tarlton Complex are advised to bring the following:

· Medications and related medical supplies

· Personal care items (toothbrush, toothpaste, etc.)

·A change of clothes

·Pet vaccination records and supplies, including pet food and medications

· Food if you have special food needs

· A pillow and blanket if you prefer to use your own

In Catawba County, most of the 46 affected roads are closed due to high water and damaged crosspipes. Once waters recede, inspectors can assess any damage and recommend repairs.

Bridge inspectors are also assessing damage to structures on Snow Creek and Kool Park Roads, both in Hickory.

Drivers who come across a road with barricades should not attempt to drive around them or move them. Instead, turn around and seek an alternate route.

Updated road closure information is available at www.DriveNC.gov​​.