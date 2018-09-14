CATAWBA COUNTY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY
NEWTON, NC
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners has declared a State of Emergency in Catawba County due to the severe weather event affecting Catawba County.
The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners.
