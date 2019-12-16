Catawba County Commissioner Hunsucker will not seek another term

After twenty years of service, Dan Hunsucker will step down from his seat on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners.

On Saturday, December 14th, Hunsucker announced he would not be seeking re-election through a letter addressed to the citizens of Catawba County, stating that he feels God is leading him to do other things. In the letter, Hunsucker talks about the privilege of serving Catawba County, highlights some of the board’s accomplishments and hard work, and offers reassurance that he remains committed to the citizens of the county through the end of his current term.

Elected to serve on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners in 2000, Hunsucker will have completed five terms in office when his current term ends in 2020. During that time, Hunsucker has served on the Finance and Personnel Subcommittee, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Agricultural Steering Committee, and the Catawba County Public Health Board. Hunsucker balances his time spent as a county commissioner with his time running the family farm. Hunsucker Farms has been in his family dating back to 1926 and received the state’s Outstanding Conservation Farm Family Award in 2017.

The full text of Hunsucker’s letter is below:

To the citizens of Catawba County,

I want to let you know how much I have appreciated the opportunity to serve this great county on the board of commissioners since first being elected in 2000. It has been a privilege to work with the other commissioners and county staff for the betterment of the citizens and a humbling experience as people placed their confidence in me to serve in this role five terms.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Catawba County for all of their help and support over the years.

Over the last two decades, I and the other commissioners have worked hard to keep our taxes low while still providing essential services. We helped bring our county through some challenging times during the Great Recession as other counties that had overextended and overspent were in dire straits. I am happy to see our county once again growing and thriving.

I write this today to let everyone know that I will not be seeking another term as Commissioner. When I ran the first time, I felt God leading me in that direction. Likewise, now I feel God leading me to do other things even though I am not quite sure what that might entail. I remain committed to working on behalf of the citizens of Catawba County through the end of my term in 2020.

God, country, and family are what drive me and what I live for. Whatever the next chapters in my life bring, I will continue to make those my priorities.

Sincerely,

Dan Hunsucker