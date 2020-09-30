Catawba County Board of Education approves transition to Plan A for grades 2-5

On Tuesday evening, the Board of Education voted to transition to in-person learning four days per week for all second- through fifth-grade students as allowed by the Governor’s latest orders. I want to thank our Board of Education for all their time and detailed analysis of the large amount of information involved in making this very difficult decision.

As we worked through this decision, our guiding priority was to balance the importance of face-to-face learning and ensuring that our staff and students remain healthy.

Based on the public health data, parent/staff survey, and other factors, our board feels that a socially distanced return to in-person learning for our 2nd-5th graders is in the best interest of our students, families, staff, and community.

