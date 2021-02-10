Catawba and Maiden Rescue Squads recently acquire ROSC-U devices

Maiden Rescue Squad Chief Dustin Frye announced Monday that his organization just deployed three ROSC-U mechanical CPR devices in their large response district.

The state-of-the-art equipment provides high-quality cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for hours. The ROSC-U is an automated, compact CPR device that delivers chest compressions at a consistent rate and depth ensuring uninterrupted high-quality CPR. The device can be used continuously to provide uninterrupted CPR from on-scene with the first responders through the emergency room.

