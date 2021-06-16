Cars and Coffee event held in Newton

On June 12, 2021, Catawba Valley Muscle, a group of local automobile enthusiasts, invited the community to be part of their Cars and Coffee event. The event allowed cars to be parked along the road and individuals to get out and socialize while having coffee.

The organization called the owner of Narrow Coffee & Nosh, Marisa Belanger, to ask if they could be a part of the event.

