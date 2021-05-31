Carolina Caring offers free camp for children 11 and up

Carolina Caring and Rising Hope Farms in Claremont have teamed up once again to offer Brighter Days Children’s Camp on Thursday, July 15, from 8 a.m. to noon for kids ages 11 and up who have lost a loved one.

The memorable half-day camp will provide children with a safe place to share and interact with others their age who have also lost someone close to them, gaining reassurance that their grief is normal and they are not alone. The day will be filled with opportunities to share their memories and feelings in age-appropriate groups, play fun games, fish and make crafts. The serene location in Claremont also will provide an opportunity to interact with one of the horses at the farm.

