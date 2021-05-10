Carolina Caring hosts virtual career fair

Carolina Caring, a regional serious illness provider, will hold a virtual career fair for nurse practitioners on Wednesday, May 19, from 7:30-9:00 a.m. and for registered nurses (RNs) and certified nursing assistants (CNAs) on Tuesday, May 25, from 4-6 p.m. The organization has been voted among Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to work for two years in a row, and is currently ranked 5th nationally.

