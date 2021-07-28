Carolina Caring employees paint rocks to help children cope with grief
By:
Special to the O-N-E
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
NEWTON, NC
Children process grief much differently than adults. Often, tangible objects can help them acknowledge their grief and cope with their loss. That’s why Carolina Caring decorated rocks with inspirational phrases and placed them in a special rock garden for children to take as a memento to help support their journey of healing.
