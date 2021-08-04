Carolina Caring’s Cardinal Kids attend an event sponsored by A Kid Again

Carolina Caring’s Cardinal Kids recently attended a fun-filled event at Carowinds sponsored by A Kid Again, a nonprofit organization that provides consistent, cost-free, year-round adventures for children with life-threatening conditions and their families. Children battling serious illnesses, such as genetic abnormalities or cancer, may not otherwise be able to go on these types of outings without being financially burdened by travel expenses. Attendees enjoyed meeting some of their favorite cartoon characters like Charlie Brown and having their faces painted as a part of the day-long festivities.

