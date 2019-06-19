Car Hits Panera Bread Store In Hickory

Panera Bread on Highway 127 in Hickory has been closed due to damage after a vehicle ran into the side of the building. They are hoping to reopen on Monday, June 24.

According to Hickory Police Department, at 11:37 am June 18th, a 2018 Mazda driven by Evelyn Terry, age 77 of Hickory, pulled into a parking space at a car wash on 2nd Street NE., then accelerated through the parking space, went over a curb, then crossed 10 Avenue N.E.. The Mazda hit a metal railing before crashing into the side of Panera Bread located at 970 2nd St N.E. Hickory.

Tabatha Poovey, Panera Bread’s Catering Coordinator said she would “have to go to the other store to work”. She didn’t know how long they would be closed. Everyone was sent home until they could get the damages assessed and see if it was safe to reopen. Mike Le, from Plush Nail Bar said, “Boom, sounded like something on the roof”. Lindsey Cook from Mega Tan “Heard a big boom and everybody took off running.

According to reports, Terry and another witness gave accounts of the accident that were confirmed by video from the car wash. Terry was sent to Frye Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released.

Terry was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Damages to the Mazda was estimated at $14,000 according to reports. Panera Bread’s building has an estimated damage of $20,000 and $500.00 to the car wash property.