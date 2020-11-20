Budokan Newton sponsors food drive

Budokan Newton, a longstanding business in Catawba County, is helping teach their students life lessons and community service. Michael Booker, business owner and sensei, along with several parents, reached out to a local church who helped provide four families to sponsor for the holiday season in the provision of food for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner and Christmas gifts. Individuals and families of the community are invited to participate.

