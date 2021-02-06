BUCKETS FOR SYD: Lady Trojans’ varsity basketball program to host ‘Shoot-A-Thon’ fundraiser for alumna Sydney Wilson on Feb. 13

Some things are just bigger than sports; bigger than the game-winning shot; bigger than hoisting a championship.

For Bandys High grad and former Lady Trojans’ center Sydney Wilson, who played on the varsity basketball team from 2016-2019, she’s in a fight for her life in hopes to score her own game-winner.

Wilson – who is now a sophomore at Appalachian State University – was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the fall of 2020.

After having surgery to have the tumor removed, the biopsy revealed that it was a grade 3 ganglioglioma and cancerous. Wilson began radiation and chemotherapy treatment just a couple of weeks ago.

Nevertheless, like on the court, her teammates still have her back as she goes through this unfortunate journey.

In a show of solidarity, Bandys head coach Nicki (Sigmon) Brittain and the varsity program are hosting a ‘Shoot-A-Thon’ fundraiser on Feb. 13, to raise the money for Wilson's healthcare costs.

Brittain said in addition to radiation and chemotherapy, Wilson’s doctors have an experimental drug that they would like to get her as well, but insurance won’t cover it; so, the team wants to help do so through this fundraiser.

The Lady Trojans’ varsity basketball program had this collective statement in the ‘Shoot-A-Thon’ form:

“The Trojan Hustle Award is given out to an athlete in the Women’s Basketball Program, not necessarily to the player who has the most talent or is the leading scorer, but rather to the girl who has the most heart. It is given to the athlete who gives her all every day and is willing to sacrifice anything for her team. Sydney is the epitome of what this award represents, and also displays these same qualities in life in general.

“Sydney gave her all on the basketball court each day, was a leader, and never let our team give up through the obstacles. Just as she did on the court, she displays this in life as well. Sydney was irreplaceable and such an important part of our Women’s Basketball Program while here at Bandys and gave so much to her team. We want to give back to her the best way we know how.”

As far as the actual fundraising event, each participant will shoot 100 shots. This can consist of all free-throws, all 2-pointers, all 3-pointers or a combination of these shot types. The goal is to have at least 10 people pledge either a lump sum or a donation per shot.

The Bandys High School Athletics Facebook page will be live-streaming this event beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information on how to pledge or how to enter, contact Brittan at nicki_brittain@catawbaschools.net.