Broselow Institute at CVCC introduces community safety technology

HICKORY, N.C. — As part of a Joint Patient Safety Initiative with the American Osteopathic Association, the Broselow Institute at Catawba Valley Community College has released a special Emergency and Telemedicine Safety Card, which will allow healthcare providers to access important details in the medical records necessary to provide safe, effective and timely care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a free version of this card is being offered world-wide.

This isn’t the first innovation created by Dr. James Broselow, whose Broselow Tape and color coded system created in the mid-80s has been used globally as a medical standard for measuring a pediatric patient’s height to his/her weight in order to determine the size of equipment, supplies and dosages of medication to use during emergencies.

“This is the ‘sticky note’ of the 21st century,” Broselow said. “You can stick a code on something and put any kind of information on it. You can also edit it. You can change it in real time. You can make it secure or not secure. You can make it last for a year or a 100 years We can control the length and who can see it and read it. It is a tool that allows people to control information within their environment.”

